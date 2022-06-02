No more Form 3 assessment exam

PUTRAJAYA: The Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin today announced the abolishment of the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination which was introduced in 2014, effective this year.

The examination was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Radzi said the Ministry of Education (MoE) would enhance the School-Based Assessment (PBS) comprising three components namely classroom assessment (PBD), physical, sports and curricular activities assessment (PAJSK) and the psychometric assessment (PPsi).

“Even though there is no central assessment (PT3), form one, two and three students will sit for the end-of-year test using the question bank provided by the MoE for all subjects,” he said at a media conference to announce the PT3 abolishment here today.

Under PBD, Radzi said the formative and summative assessments would be implemented including the strengthening of training programmes for teachers and administrators to improve the implementation of continuous assessments (formative) in schools.

Meanwhile, the summative assessments are aimed at strengthening the academic session final examinations for all subjects at the secondary level with the implementation of more flexible tests, he said.

According to Radzi, final tests or the summative assessments for Form One, Two and Three students would be implemented for the 2022/2023 academic session.

He said questions for the summative assessments for Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mathematics, Science and History for Year Four, Year Five and Year Six primary students would be prepared by the MOE, also for the 2022/2023 academic session.

“Exams questions for other subjects for these students will be prepared by teachers,” he added.

Radzi said the PBD reporting would be done extensively twice a year namely in the middle and at the end of the academic session using descriptors for each competence level (TP1-TP6) that are comprehensive and clear with reviews from class and subject teachers.

On the assessment for Form Four students wishing to enrol in special schools, Radzi said they would have to sit for the Special School Admission Assessment (PKSK), which is a separate assessment.

He said stream selection (Science or Arts) for Form Four students in regular schools will be based on discussions held with teachers, students and parents and also on the PBD reporting.

Special schools include fully-residential schools (SBP), National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA), Technical Secondary Schools (SMT), Vocational Colleges (KV) and Royal Military College (MTD). - Bernama