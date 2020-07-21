No more home quarantine, M’sians from overseas to be held in designated centres (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians returning from abroad will no longer be allowed to undergo their 14-day mandatory isolation at home beginning Friday, but will instead be held in designated quarantine centres.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after the government found that many individuals had violated their home quarantine regulations and requirements, putting others at risk.

“We view these incidents of violations of our standard operating procedures (SOPs) very seriously, and which may have led to the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“As such, we have agreed that beginning July 24 (Friday), all Malaysians returning from abroad, as well as foreigners entering the country, will be quarantined in centres identified by the government.

“There will be no more home quarantines. Isolation will be done in centres, just like pre-recovery movement control order (RMCO) days,” he said at a press conference in Parliament, here today.

Ismail Sabri added that each individual will have to bear the full cost of the quarantine at the respective centres, either in public training institutions or in hotels that will be identified and gazetted by the government soon.

His announcement comes a day after a viral picture of a woman wearing a Covid-19 person under surveillance (PUS) pink wristband having a meal in a restaurant in Ipoh, Perak.

Those issued the wristband are supposedly under strict home quarantine order for 14 days, and are not allowed to be in public areas, or even leave their room to mix with other family members.

Ismail Sabri said this clearly violated government SOPs and that such stubborn attitudes would not be tolerated.

He added that the decision to place Malaysian returnees in designated quarantine centres was also in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases globally, which he said could contribute to cases in the country as more return home.

Previously, Ismail Sabri had announced that all returnees would only need to undergo two weeks of home quarantine beginning June 10 following a decline in local cases and the reopening of most sectors.

He said following this new announcement, Malaysians travelling back home are no longer required to undergo a Covid-19 screening in their respective countries three days before departure, as currently required, although this requirement still stands for foreigners.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the special Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 today has also agreed in principle to allow medical tourists from countries categorised as “green zones” to enter Malaysia to receive medical treatment here.

These countries are Brunei, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

“However, this will depend on discussions between the Foreign Ministry and the countries involved on the permission to travel across borders,” he said, adding that those entering the country would be brought straight to the specified hospital for treatment.