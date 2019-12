PETALING JAYA: The air over Sungei Semenyih has cleared, and water supply to 1.5 million consumers in Hulu Langat, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Petaling has been restored.

A statement issued by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd early yesterday said the water supply was fully restored on Wednesday night.

On Dec 21, the water treatment plant on Sungai Semenyih had to be shut after a strong odour was detected.

The source of the pollution was traced back to the Bandar Bukit Mahkota sewage treatment plant.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced on Sunday (Dec 22) that the illegal dumping of toxic waste into the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewer by irresponsible parties was the cause of odour pollution at the Sungai Semenyih plant.

To address the problem and prevent a recurrence, the authorities had 20 IWK sewage manholes sealed.