No more unscheduled water cuts in Klang Valley soon?

PETALING JAYA: Unscheduled water disruptions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya could soon become a thing of the past with the enhancement of water grids in districts under the purview of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), NST reports.

Its head of operations and director, Abas Abdullah reportedly said this was made possible through the Off-River Storage (ORS) system utilising nearby ponds, mainly ex-mining sites, to ensure sufficient water supply even during incidences of river pollution.

It requires only 10 personnel to operate, compared to usual manpower strength of about 20 people at any Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

He said improvements to the whole water supply network under Air Selangor is expected to be fully developed by 2030.