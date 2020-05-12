No more warnings, PDRM will take action against CMCO violators: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: No more giving advice and warnings to Malaysians who do not adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

Speaking at his daily briefing today, he said there will be no more ‘educational’ phase given by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Ismail said that, police have the authority to take legal action against those who disobeyed the CMCO order.

“ Based on the police report, we have discovered that there were many cases of those who still flout the order and therefore after the morning meeting today, the government has decided that the police will have the power to take action,“ he said.

“ Yesterday, a photo at Kampung Pandan went viral where the area were congested by many people. Initially I thought it was fake but after I called the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) to verify the information, it turned out that it happened,“ he said.

Ismail added, under the provision of the Prevention and Control of Infetious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 342 , members of the public found guilty for violating the SOPs can be jailed up to six months, or fined a maximum of RM1,000 or both.

He also warned that if the public continues to take advantage of the CMCO where it is a relaxed order, a return to the tighter Movement Control Order (MCO) could be expected.

“ So do not take this for granted and we must adhere to the SOPs under the current order,“ he said.