SHAH ALAM: Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has denied ordering the closure of the Al Munawwarah Mosque in Section 27 here due to the Covid-19 infection.

This followed a media report stating that the mosque was closed temporarily when a member of its congregation was believed to be down with Covid-19 after returning from Vietnam.

Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad (pix) said no such directive was issued by the department.

“No directive was issued for the mosque to close. The mosque will continue to open for all prayers,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He advised the management of the mosque to seek the cooperation of their congregation, especially those with symptom of Covid-19 or those having contacts with Covid-19 patients, to exercise self-quarantine and go for health screening to ensure they are free of the virus, as well as adhere to the Health Ministry’s advice on the matter. — Bernama