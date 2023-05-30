No move to offer PAS a place in Unity Government: DPM

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has stated that there is no move by Unity Government party leaders to offer PAS to join the current administration.

He was refuting claims made by PAS that there were parties offering it to join the Unity Government, a matter that was not even discussed officially among the 19 Unity Government party leaders nor among coalition chairmen.

“If there are indeed claims that they met with certain leaders, we don’t view it as an official meeting and there isn’t a move made towards that direction,” he told the media after charing the Cabinet sports development committee meeting here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president, was commenting on PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s statement that several parties have contacted and met him to make an offer to join the Unity Government, similar to claims made by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang previously.

He added that the political stability that exists in Malaysia is vital even though there are differences in opinion and views, and that it can be resolved in a cordial manner. - Bernama