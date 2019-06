SEPANG: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham (pix) today said that there was no need for him to have his statement recorded at the Sepang Police headquarters (HQ) in connection with a blackmail allegation as scheduled today.

He said he was informed by the police that the statement he recorded at the Putrajaya Police HQ last Friday concerning the individual linked to the viral sex video implicating the minister, was sufficient.

Muhammad Hilman was earlier seen entering the Sepang Police HQ in grey Proton Perdana at 11.05am and left five minutes later before addressing the reporters waiting outside the police HQ.

Mohamed Azmin had on Wednesday last week vehemently denied the allegation by an individual who attempted to link him in a sex video, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career. — Bernama