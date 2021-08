KUCHING: Those planning to place advertisements to congratulate Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) on his 71st birthday tomorrow have been requested to instead channel the funds for the advertisements to the State Covid-19 Disaster Trust Fund.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement issued today said many of Abang Johari’s friends and well-wishers had expressed their intention to join in congratulating him on his birthday.

“In this regard, he (Abang Johari) appreciates their kind and thoughtful gesture but he has expressed his wish for them not to put up advertisements but to instead contribute to the State Covid-19 Disaster Trust Fund,” the statement added.

Abang Johari was born on Aug 4, 1950 in Limbang, Sarawak and he is the son of the state’s first Governor, Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee.

He was sworn in as Sarawak’s sixth Chief Minister on Jan 13, 2017 following the demise of his predecessor, Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Jan 11 that year. — Bernama