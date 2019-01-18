No need for election candidates to undergo medical exam: EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) said today it is not necessary to require election candidates to undergo a medical examination.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said no one could foretell death and that even people who seemed healthy had died.

He was asked about the need for the medical examination as many of the six by-elections held since the 14th general election last May were due to the deaths of the elected representatives.

Azhar also said that making medical examination a condition would require an amendment to the Federal Constitution.

He had earlier announced the dates for the Semenyih state by-election after chairing a meeting on the matter.

Nomination for the Semenyih state by-election is on Feb 16 and polling on March 2.

It is the sixth by-election, coming after the Sungai Kandis (state) on Aug 4, Balakong (state) and Seri Setia (state) on Sept 8, Port Dickson (parliamentary) on Oct 13 and Cameron Highlands (parliamentary) on Jan 26.

Asked about the vacant positions of EC deputy chairman and five EC members, Azhar said it did not have much of an impact on the EC based on the provision in the 11th Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which states that the powers of a board were not affected by any vacancy in the membership.

“We decided to go by that provision and there is also a decision by the Court of Appeals last year that the EC remains unaffected by any vacancy in its membership,” he said.

EC deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood and the five members, namely Datuk Md Yusop Mansur, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi, Datuk Leo Chong Cheong and Datuk Bala Singam Karupiah decided to shorten their period of service to Jan 1 this year.

According to Article 114 of the Federal Constitution, the Election Commission shall be appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Conference of Rulers, and shall consist of a chairman, a deputy chairman and five other members.

Asked whether he was happy with the conduct of the by-elections since he was appointed the EC chairman on July 1, 2018, Azhar said he found that there was greater awareness of the election regulations among political parties and the people.

Referring to an allegation of cash handouts in the Cameron Highlands by-election, he expressed thanks to those who lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the matter.

“This is progress in the election process and I hope this will continue to ensure fair and just elections,” he said. — Bernama