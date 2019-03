KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has decided not to declare a state of emergency in pollution-hit Pasir Gudang in Johor, stating that the situation does not call for it yet.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the the state government has informed Putrajaya that it is capable of handling the issue.

He explained that any decision by the National Security Council (NSC) to declare a “disaster emergency” has to be on the request of the state, other than recording loss of life, damage to property or the natural environment and brings deep effects to local activities.

Mohamed Hanipa, however, said the measures currently being undertaken by the government in Pasir Gudang was as if an emergency had already been declared.

He said this in the Dewan Rakyat, after an hour-long debate on the chemical waste dumping incident in Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, following an emergency motion tabled by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang), earlier today.

“Agencies such as the police, army, Fire and Rescue Department, various ministries, as well as other agencies are already being mobilised and stationed at the location, to provide any help required,” Mohamed Hanipa added.

He said the federal government has approved a one-off RM8 million allocation for clean-up works to be conducted immediately at Sungai Kim Kim, adding that compensation would also be given to affected families.

Later when met by reporters, Mohamed Hanipa said the government did not reject the motion to debate the issue, but the request for an emergency to be declared could not be accepted as there was no formal request from the Johor state government.