PETALING JAYA: There is no necessity to have a “government without party” that was proposed by interim Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, as a Pakatan Harapan-ruled administration is clearly the better option.

This is according to PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix), who said the benefit of a non-partisan government was also questionable.

Nik Nazmi, who is also PKR central leadership council member, said although Mahathir’s proposal was made with good intention, such a government was only needed in a time of critical national crisis.

“We can say that Malaysia is in a crisis, with the global Covid-19 outbreak and poor economic performance. However, no other country has yet to choose to bury democracy and their political practice by handing over power to a leader with absolute power.

“The main crisis in Malaysia at the moment was instead created by traitors in the ‘Sheraton Move’. They rejected the PH’s consensus and manifesto.

“We must allow our constitutional process to solve the current problems. Putting aside politics will not help improve our economy, or erase the feeling of prejudice among the different races,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday evening, in a special address to the nation, Mahathir said he would try to establish an administration that does not favour any party and that only the country’s interests would be prioritised.

Just moments later, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that all 92 Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs have nominated his name to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the premiership.

Although this is 10 short of the required number to have a simple majority in Parliament, at the current state, it is believed that Anwar holds the confidence of the most number of MPs.

Barisan Nasional and PAS, which have 60 lawmakers between them, have said they want fresh polls.

Mahathir, on the other hand, is understood to have only the support of 64 parliamentarians — 26 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, 18 from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, 11 former-PKR MPs who defected PH, and nine from Parti Warisan Sabah.

Commenting on this, Nik Nazmi pointed out that presently, there was no single option that has the simple majority support of the MPs.

“As such, I believe the choice that receives the support of the most number of lawmakers, which is Anwar, should be considered,” he said.