PETALING JAYA: Former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix), says there is no need for a ‘lockdown’, amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Instead, he has listed down a few precautionary measures to be strictly adhered to.

He urged members of the public to immediately take mitigation measures by grade, by continuing containment steps for lowering the epidemic curve (reducing the number of cases occurring currently).

This includes encouraging social distancing measures which has been practised in Singapore and South Korea, as opposed to the ‘lockdown’ in China and Italy.

“Please only exhchange appropriate messages so that the public takes the right steps to curb the transmission of the virus,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Dzulkefly then listed several actions that should be practised during this crisis:

1. Stay at home and only go out for work, to clinic, or anything of necessity;

2. Cancel or postpone mass gathering which exceed 50 people at one time;

3. Employers encourage workers to work from home for a certain period of time;

4. Extend the duration of school holiday to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among school students. Universities are urged to conduct online classes;

5. People are urged to avoid panic buying;

“We should follow the advice of the government and do not trust any unauthorised distribution of information,“ he said.