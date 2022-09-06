No need for new conditions to bar those with ongoing trials to contest in GE: Minister

PETALING JAYA: No new conditions will be set for candidates in the upcoming general election(GE), said Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

This includes, those with pending court cases, he added.

The Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Parliament and Law) was responding to a suggestion by PAS leader Datuk Ahmad Yahya to bar those on trial for corruption from contesting.

The existing conditions for nominating candidates, as stated in Article 48(1)(e) of the Federal Constitution, are sufficient, he added.

Article 48(1)(e) states that if an individual is found guilty and is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of not less than one year or a fine not less than RM2,000, and does not receive a pardon, that individual will be disqualified from contesting.

Last weekend, during the PAS muktamar, Ahmad Yahya suggested disqualifying from running in elections individuals who harm the country’s harmony, question special privileges, and are on trial for corruption.