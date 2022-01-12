No need for quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers who had Covid-19 before

KUALA LUMPUR: Travellers who had been infected with Covid-19 and have completed their vaccination do not need to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Malaysia but they are still required to take the RTK Antigen (Ag) test at the international checkpoint.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin however said travellers who have not completed their vaccination or have not been vaccinated, need to undergo seven-day compulsory quarantine upon arrival in the country as well as taking Covid-19 detection test.

“Based on scientific data and evidence as well as the experience of other countries on managing the entry of travellers who had been infected with Covid-19 before, the government takes the approach that travellers with a history of infection should be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.

“Travellers also need to provide evidence of the pandemic infection 11 to 60 days before departing Malaysia through printed or digital laboratory test results.

“Travellers who have a history of being hospitalised for Covid-19 infection should submit a Fit to Travel letter from a medical practitioner of the hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Khairy said the matter was among the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) for travellers with a history of Covid-19 infection which comes into effect tomorrow (Jan 13).

He said Malaysia is still practising border control procedures including testing and quarantine on travellers who arrived in the country and those tested positive using RT-PCR would not be allowed to enter.

He said for travellers undergoing isolation at their own homes or hotel for Covid-19 infection but were not warded in hospitals, would need to have professional RTK Ag screening two days before leaving Malaysia.

“Only individuals with negative results would be allowed to continue their journey. All related documents should be brought along to show to flight and health authorities when requested,” he said.

Meanwhile, for travellers who have not been infected with Covid-19, the current SOP still applies and any development on the situation and new decisions on travellers would be announced from time to time. — Bernama