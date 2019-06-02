No need for second RCI on illegal immigrants: Liew

SANDAKAN: There is no need for a second Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants in Sabah, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong today.

He said an RCI on the issue, presided by a five-man bench led by former Sabah and Sarawak Chief Justice Tan Sri Steve Shim Lip Kiong, had been sat and concluded in 2013.

“We can utilise the report that was completed then (2013) and I hope the report will be presented to the government and maybe to Parliament and Sabah State Assembly sittings,“ he told reporters after the presentation of Aidilfitri contributions to old folks in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency here.

Liew, who is also Batu Sapi MP, was responding to Parti Bersatu Sabah’s call for a second RCI to be set up to probe the issuance of documents to illegal immigrants.

On an RCI on judicial misconduct, he said the matter would be looked into pending a lawsuit filed by Sabah Progressive Party (Parti Maju Sabah) (SAPP) President Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee challenging the legality of the RCI.

Liew said the case management would be done sometime after Aidilfitri to fix a date of hearing. - Bernama