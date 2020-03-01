No need for special Dewan Rakyat sitting: PAS

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need for the Dewan Rakyat to convene a special meeting to determine the majority support for 8th Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision to appoint Muhyiddin as prime minister was based on the views of Members of Parliament and the number of political parties which supported the Pagoh MP for the post.

“His Majesty’s statement, which was based on the powers (accorded him) in the constitution, is good enough ... it’s normal that some are unhappy, that there was no 100% support but the important thing is the King’s decision is the majority view, the best for the country,” he told a press conference after a special meeting of the party’s central committee, here today.

Also present were deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and central committee members.

Asked on the possible composition of the new cabinet, Abdul Hadi, who is Marang MP, said this matter had not been discussed yet and would be decided soon.

He said today’s meeting discussed ways for the party, as part of the federal government, to revive the economy, close the income gap between the rich and the poor, improve the level of education, and bring about balanced development between the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said PAS hoped that the new government would be fair in ensuring the well-being of the people regardless of race, religion and political belief. - Bernama