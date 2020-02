PETALING JAYA: A graphic artist has come out in defence of local music group Drama Band, which was criticised by the public over their performance during the Anugerah Juara Lagu event, of a music medley which included satirical acts linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

The presentation saw members wearing clown faces, uttering the words “Can I advice you something?”, which has become a popular catchphrase since the audio recordings of Najib and his wife were brought to light by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Following the performance, the band issued an apology on Instagram, saying the performance was intended to tell a story of life where at times, the colours were not so favourable.

Graphic artist Fahmi Reza said satire is a form of social and political commentary. It is enjoyed the world over and in our country, has been present since the era of P. Ramlee films.

“I think the group does not need to apologise for their performance. Every political and satirical act will definitely invite criticism and scorn from people who can’t appreciate such art,“ said Fahmi.

“They should stand firm and defend their performance as a form of creative expression, which should continue to be practised and be free from all kinds of censorship,” he told theSun yesterday.

Meanwhile, Media Prima chief executive officer Johan Ishak reportedly claimed his team had not been informed of the concept prior to the event.

He said measures will be taken if the band had violated the broadcast content code.

