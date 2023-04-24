No need to argue who moots Rahmah concept, so long as people benefit: Salahuddin

PONTIAN: The issue of who mooted the Rahmah concept need not be disputed by any quarters, so long as it benefits the people, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said this is because the Rahmah initiative was introduced by the Unity Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to give benefits to the people, especially in facing the cost of living issue.

“I have no problem if they (political parties) want to claim the Rahmah initiative, the important thing for me is that the people get the benefit.

“As during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s era, he also has a ‘baby’ which is Wawasan 2020, so I think there should not be further arguments. For me, let the era of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with the MADANI concept, introduced the Rahmah initiative which caters to the needs of the people,” he told reporters when met in the open house at his residence in Tanjung Piai here today.

He was commenting on allegations by Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) deputy information chief Mahdzir Ibrahim that the Rahmah concept was an idea of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier, Mahdzir in a statement was quoted as saying that the concept of Rahmah which was introduced by the Unity Government was not an idea of the Tambun MP but was conceived by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he was the seventh Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, when asked about claims by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that the MADANI Malaysia Open House in six states was a state election campaign, Salahuddin said the matter should not be politicised.

The Pulai MP who is also Parti Amanah Negara deputy president said the Prime Minister has his own way of meeting the people by having open houses in the states.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not hold an open house at his official residence as done by Prime Ministers during raya.

“So this time, he decided to hold it outside of Kuala Lumpur so this the style of each respective prime minister and there is no need to be jealous and it should not be politicised,” he said.

The MADANI Malaysia Open House with the Prime Minister is starting in Kedah on April 29 followed by Penang (May 6), Negeri Sembilan (May 7), Kelantan (May 12), Terengganu (May 13) and the culmination of the open house celebration will be held in Selangor on May 14. - Bernama