No need to close office, disinfection sufficient, says Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Premises with Covid-19 positive cases do not need to be closed, as disinfection is sufficient, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the Covid-19 situation in the country was still under control and the public must do their part by not spreading information that cause public worry.

“No need to close office. Suffice to clean the office. More important is disinfecting, spring cleaning,” he said at the Covid-19 media briefing at the Ministry of Health (MOH) here, yesterday.

When asked if the increase in positive cases of Covid-19 lately is due to a super spreader, Noor Hisham replied: “I won’t call him a super spreader yet”.

Until noon on Wednesday (March 4) 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 50.

Pertaining the viral Whatsapp message on positive Covid-19 cases in the Finance Ministry, Noor Hisham said the ministry does not have the information.

He said to maintain confidentiality, MOH only revealed the age and gender of patients involved.

Noor Hisham said Covid-19 high risk groups are family members of those who are tested positive and health personnel, and as such, urged everyone to protect themselves with preventive measures.

He added members of the public who have any questions or doubts on Covid-19 can browse the www.moh.gov.my (Tanya Doktor) website for expert advice.

On whether MOH will expand existing travel bans, he said for now the ministry will only issue travel advice.

At the moment, Malaysia has imposed travel bans on visitors from three provinces in China which are Wuhan, Zhejiang and Jiangsu and South Korea nationals from Daegu city and Cheongdo district. — Bernama