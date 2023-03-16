No need to investigate Ka Siong’s claims

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said there is no need to investigate the allegations that Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong was urged to correct a statement made in Parliament regarding the issue of importing eggs from India.

He said this is because every statement of a MP while in the chamber is protected under the Federal Constitution.

“There is no need to investigate, look at the Constitution. Any member of Parliament can speak as long as it does not conflict with the Sedition Act and also does not insult the monarchy, he can say anything.

“There is no law that can be imposed on what an MP can speak in Parliament. If he speaks outside Parliament, it’s a different story,“ he told reporters at the Parliament Building today.

Johari was asked to comment on the call of Backbenchers’ Club chairman Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani who wanted him to conduct an investigation into Wee’s allegations.

Yesterday, Wee told the Dewan Rakyat that he had been contacted by an individual who demanded the retraction of a statement he made in Parliament regarding the importation of eggs from India.

Earlier, Johari launched a book ‘Localizing SDGs & Local Issues (Ten Parliamentary Constituencies in Malaysia) published by the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia to encourage efforts to focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). - Bernama