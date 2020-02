KUALA LUMPUR: The economy may slow down but there is no reason to panic as long as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still in charge, says an economist.

Malaysian Institute of Economic Research chairman Tan Sri Dr Kamal Salih said the twin impact of the attempted power grab and the Covid-19 pandemic would impede the ability of the economy to grow at a previously forecast rate of 4.6%.

“Don’t expect the economy to be bullish in the first quarter.”

He said the decline will be mitigated if the political instability and the pandemic do not persist for too long.

He expressed confidence that Mahathir “would have the wisdom to steer the nation forward”.

“We expect Bank Negara Malaysia and other financial authorities to come up with measures to ease pressure on the market and the ringgit, although such moves could bring some repercussions at the initial stage.”

Kamal said there is a need to warn political warring factions that ultimately, protecting the economy is most important.