PUTRAJAYA: The public need not resort to panic buying as there is enough food to go around for everyone, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the government will ensure that there is enough supply of essential food to meet the demands of the people.

He added that the Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry has been tasked with ensuring that essential food items will be available to the public.

“We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and the Agriculture Ministry is also working with producers to ensure supply needs are met,“ he told the media after chairing National Economic Council meeting to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

He urged consumers to do what is necessary and stop what is unnecessary.

He added that the government will ensure that food is available for “you at all times”.

“All those involved in selling essential food items to the public will remain open,“ he said when commenting on the reported panic buying of food and other items by the public.

Muhyiddin said the government will constantly monitor the situation to ensure there is enough supply.

He said workers forced to go on unpaid leave due to Covid-19 virus will receive monthly cash aid of RM600 for a period of six months.

“This will apply to workers who were given no paid leave notice beginning March 1 and are eligible for the Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) and receive a salary not exceeding RM4,000 monthly,“ he said, adding that it is part of the economic stimulus package

He said 33,000 workers are eligible for it and the government has set aside RM120 million to meet this commitment.

He said the government will also be providing a 2% discount on the electric bill for those who are indirectly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the discount will apply from April 1 to Sept 30 to households as well as to those in the commercial, industrial and agricultural sector.

Muhyiddin said an estimated 10 million people will benefit for this discount.

“We are also aware of the shortage of ventilators to help Covid-19 patients that have breathing difficulties.

“The Finance Ministry has provided funds to the Health Ministry to purchase them,“ he said.

He said the Health Ministry has been tasked to purchase them from where they are available.

Muhyiddin added all payments for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (Household Living Aid) announced under the economic stimilus package will be paid on March 16 (Monday) and not in May as initially planned.

The Prime Minister said all major projects announced under Budget 2020 will proceed as planned, despite the Covid-19 impact on the economy.

He said the government will continue to have a responsible fiscal policy but projects such as MRT2, East Coast Rail Link and the Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will go ahead.

The government will continue to promote business friendly policies to attract local and foreign investment.