No need to raise fear over Sabah, Sarawak rights

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need to raise fear on matters related to freedom of religion, authority over land and upholding of Sabah and Sarawak’s native customs and traditions, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He said this was because the rights would continue to be protected in the guaranteed status under the Federal Constitution and Sabah and Sarawak state laws as well as related existing policies.

“If there is abuse of power which affects the freedom or resulted in unfair actions by any parties against these basic rights, the matter can be brought to court, or raised in Parliament or the State Legislative Assembly for further action,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was replying to Lim Kit Siang (PH-Iskandar Puteri) on the time frame and the government’s plan to table the agreements inscribed on the Keningau Oath Stone.

Maximus said the three agreements on the oath stone, in general had been stipulated as the guaranteed rights for Sabah under the Federal Constitution.

The three were freedom of religion in Sabah, the government of Sabah having authority over land in the state and native customs and traditions would be respected and upheld by the government.

The Keningau Oath Stone is a monument erected by the local leaders in 1964 based on the state’s native customs and belief system in Keningau district after Sabah agreed to join in the formation of Malaysia.-Bernama