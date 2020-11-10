No need to scan MySejahtera App if not entering store, toilet, surau at petrol stations - Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Customers need not scan using the MySejahtera app if they do not enter a petrol station’s store to make payments after filling up fuel, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this also applied to those making transactions using credit or debit cards, online payments, paying through the cashier’s window as well as those using the station’s pumps to inflate their vehicles’ tyres and automatic car wash services.

He clarified that individuals making payments or transactions in the stores of the petrol stations, whether for fuel, item purchases or ATM withdrawals, were required to register either with the MySejahtera app or manually.

“Individuals using the surau or toilet also have to scan the MySejahtera app or register their details. The same applies to those who send their vehicles to workshops at petrol stations and use the manual car wash services,” he said at the daily Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) media conference today.

He said the decision was made at the technical meeting of the National Security Council (MKN).

Ismail Sabri said this when commenting on the details of the Covid-19 SOP at petrol stations nationwide.

Meanwhile, he said the government had also agreed to expand the work-from-home ruling to include civil servants nationwide as it was aware of the difficulties faced by parents following the closure of schools and child care centres in states placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

He explained that even those living in non-CMCO states, like Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang, were allowed to work from home.

He said those working in the industrial sector would have to wait for further announcement from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) regarding permission to work from home.

Ismail Sabri said this, however, does not apply to those working in the informal sector, such as retail, shopping complexes, plantations and agriculture. -Bernama

More to come