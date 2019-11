PASIR MAS: The Kelantan Health Department has advised the people not to worry about respiratory infection cluster experienced by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel and Vietnamese fishermen.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said a laboratory study conducted by the department found there was no serious virus involved in the infection.

“We are monitoring the situation and there were no new cases and all the infected patients are recovering with outpatient treatment.

“The people need not worry over the matter and they should stop disseminating incorrect information on the case,” he told reporters after opening Kelantan level World Heart Day celebration at Pasir Mas District Council hall, here today.

Earlier, the media reported that eight MMEA personnel and 11 Vietnamese fishermen were down with the disease after being involved in two operations last week.

Zaini said the disease could have been spread from infected Vietnamese fishermen.

Meanwhile in another development, he said a National Health Morbidity survey by the Health Ministry (KMM) in 2015 found the prevalence of diabetes among people in Kelantan fell to 18.5% compared to 19.7% in 2011.

“Similarly, the rate of high blood pressure patients among the people in the state was lower from 27.9% in 2011 to 25.8% in 2015.

“Nonetheless, hypercholesterolemia (cholestrol) cases increased 65% in five years from 33.8% in 2011 to 51.7% in 2015 and this trend could signal more cases of heart attacks in future,” he added. - Bernama