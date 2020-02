PUTRAJAYA: There is no new Covid-19 cases reported today and thus far, the total cumulative confirmed cases remained at 22, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

She said of the total, five were still being treated, while 17 others have fully recovered and were allowed to return home.

“Of the five cases, three are currently placed at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, one at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah and another one at the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” she said after chairing a high-level committee meeting on Covid-19 here today.

Commenting on a US female passenger on board MS Westerdam who tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 15, Dr Wan Azizah said, the woman has been tested negative twice since.

“However, she is still being kept at the Sungai Buloh Hospital as she still has the symptoms and will only be allowed to return home once she is cleared (of the symptoms).

The 82-year-old woman, one of the passengers on board the MS Westerdam cruise ship, is the 22nd tested positive for Covid-19 in Malaysia.

The cruise ship anchored in Hong Kong for a day before embarking on a 14-day East Asia Cruise starting Feb 1, however, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand prohibited the ship from docking at their ports after several passengers on board of another cruise ship, Diamond Princess, which was docked at a port in Japan were tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship was finally allowed to anchor in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Feb 13.

The woman and her husband then boarded a chartered flight from the Sihanoukville International Airport and landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 15.

However, her husband tested negative for Covid-19.

Dr Wan Azizah said Malaysia was still in the early containment phase as there was no case of human to human transmission, no sporadic cases detected within the community, no death recorded and the handling of the situation was also within the capabilities and capacity of the resources.

According to media reports there were 75,716 cases recorded worldwide as of 8 am this morning, with 2,247 deaths and over 18,438 people have recovered. — Bernama