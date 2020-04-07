No new Covid-19 cases in Petaling Jaya for the past two days

PETALING JAYA: Being third on the red zone list of Covid-19 cases, it was a relief for police here when they learnt that there had not been any fresh cases in the Petaling Jaya police district over the past two days.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that the zero rise in statistics for Covid-19 cases in the district is an achievement that proved the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) is yielding favourable results.

“It is also motivation to security personnel who are out there on duty enforcing the MCO come rain or shine, for all the adversity and challenges they face, their efforts are not in vain. Let us continue striving to maintain it at zero.” he said.

Covid-19 cases in the Petaling district was reported to be at 296 yesterday, the third highest area nationwide.

Lembah Pantai topped the list at 386 cases followed by Hulu Langat with 324 cases.