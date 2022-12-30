No new Covid-19 variants detected so far: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: No new Covid-19 variants of Covid-19 have been detected so far, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today.

He said surveillance at the international entry points have been strengthened with tests on sewage water samples taken from aircraft arriving from China, and that the Health Ministry (MOH) had been performing such tests on inbound aircraft from high-risk countries since June 2022.

“To date, most of the positive tests are of the Omicron variant and the BA5 and BA2 subtypes. No new Covid-19 variants were detected. All travellers arriving from overseas including China at main entry points will undergo symptomatic screenings,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the sewage water samples will be sent to the National Public Health Laboratory (MKAK) for PCR testing and subsequently sent for genome sequencing if detected positive for Covid-19.

“Those who show signs of fever or with symptoms or produce self-declaration will be referred to a quarantine centre or the health authorities will conduct a re-examination. In the event of a suspected Covid-19 infection, a Covid-19 test will be carried out,“ he explained.

China will re-open its borders on Jan 8, 2023 after almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATA) urged the government to temporarily delay the entry of tourists from China until the number of daily Covid-19 cases there subsides. - Bernama