No new leads: SAR for missing Indonesians in boat capsize halted

GEORGE TOWN: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining three Indonesian crew in a wooden boat that capsized was called off last night, after a three-day search, as rescuers did not find any fresh leads.

Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the SAR operation was extended to 114.21 square nautical miles yesterday.

“The SAR operation that entered its third day yesterday did not find any new leads or make any findings of either the crew, body or the wooden boat that was reported to have capsized,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the SAR operation, which resumed at 7.30am yesterday, was halted 12 hours later.

The SAR by the Penang MMEA was conducted since last Wednesday after it rescued one of the Indonesian crew, Aswin, who was found at 7.5 nautical miles west of Sungai Kongsi, Balik Pulau near here.

Based on information obtained from Aswin, 43, it was found that he and four other fishermen, aged 30 to 55, had gone out to sea from Tanjung Balai Asahan, Indonesia, and had been at sea for almost five days before their wooden boat capsized.

The second victim, Zulham Efendi Marwani, 31, was found on the beach of Pulau Kendi, near here last Friday. — Bernama