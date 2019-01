PUTRAJAYA: PKR has not received any notice from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) after claims that the party would be suspended following allegations of fraud in its recently concluded party elections.

Its vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin said she was not aware of the claim by Azman Noor Adam, who is the younger brother of Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, that the status of the party was in question.

“I have not ready his statement. But any complaints (on the elections) must go through the right procedures and channels,“ she told reporters after attending a programme, here, yesterday.

“And if there are any claims (that PKR might be suspended), the party’s secretary-general can answer them. But as of now, we have not received any notice.”

Azman had, earlier this week, posted on his Facebook account claiming RoS might suspend PKR after its elections were shrouded by controversies and allegations of cheating.

Claiming to have received the information from insiders, Azman said should the suspension take place, it would make PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim weaker and his chances to be prime minister slimmer.

The post has been deleted.

On claims that several PKR leaders were beginning to engage state and division chiefs to garner support for their respective prime minister candidates after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad steps down, Zuraida said she was not aware of it.

“But what I would like to stress if for all not to politicise the post of the prime minister,“ she said.

“We all have to move forwards, we have to do our jobs. So I think we rest the case for now and see what happens in two years (when Mahathir resigns).”

Zuraida also dismissed suggestions that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was leading a movement from within PKR to get leaders to leave the party, saying it was mere rumours.