No notice to challenge validity of Speaker, deputy’s appointment: Rashid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat did not receive any notice from Langkawi Member of Parliament (MP) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MP who filed a suit to dispute the choice of Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker 1 Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon (pix) said he left it to the law for further action.

‘’I am of the opinion, Tun, (Dr Mahathir) with his four other friends, can do what they want in the practice of democracy as long as they comply with the enshrined laws,’’ he said in a statement which was distributed to the media in Parliament today.

Today, Dr Mahathir, with four MP, namely, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (Jerlun), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Datuk Wira Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading) filed an originating summons against Azhar, Azalina, Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin through Messrs Law Practice of Rafique at the Civil High Court Registration Office here.

The five MP were seeking a declaration that the seats of the Dewan Rakyat Speakers were still vacant since July 13 and the appointments of Azhar and Azalina were not valid as it was unconstitutional and/or contravened the Federal Constitution and/or Regulation 3,4,6 and 47 of the Standing Order of the Dewan Rakyat and/or the rule of law.

On July 13, former Election Commission chairman, Azhar was picked as the 10th Speaker of Dewan Rakyat to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Azalina, who is also Pengerang MP, was appointed as deputy Speaker to replace Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming who resigned.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin proposed the nomination of Azhar under Rule of Meeting 4(1), the Standing Order of the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama