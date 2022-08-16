No offer of cash prize, email a scam: TNB

PETALING JAYA: The public has been warned by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to ignore an email purportedly sent by it, claiming that the recipient has won cash prizes of RM195,000 from the national utility company.

The email says: “Congratulations, during your electricity bill payment for TNB, your account has been selected as a lucky winner of RM195,000 due to your (consistency) in making payments for your electricity bills.

“TNB wishes to congratulate you as a winner for this year 2022 online giveaway programme. The selection process was carried out through email random selection in our computerised electricity system(s) from a database of over 300,000 personal accounts drawn from all states in Malaysia, in which you are the luckiest person to have won this prize” (sic).

The email also uses the name of Nazmi Bin Othman as TNB’s Remittance and Chief Financial Officer.

While the name and designation are correct, TNB said no such email was sent by Nazmi.

A TNB spokesman said it is not offering any cash prizes to customers and warned the public to not click on the link provided or call the mobile number in the fake email as it is a scam and serves to hack into their mobile phones.

“All communications via email by TNB are done using the company’s email address and not third party email addresses such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, outlook.my or any others.

“TNB customers are urged to check with us through our official TNB Careline on Facebook and Twitter to verify any suspicious email and messages received via WhatsApp or short message service,” said the spokesman.