No official application made to organise carnival: MB Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said no official application was made to use facilities for the Malaysia Selangor Entrepreneurs and Family Cooperative Carnival programme at Dataran Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam today.

Amirudin said he checked with the state agency following claims that the state government was obstructing the use of facilities for the carnival programme organised by the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (MECD), and found that only a phone call was made last Friday, and the ministry was reminded to put in an official application.

“Until the day of the programme, they did not come back with a written application,“ he said on his Twitter account and added that a written application is important because details about the programme are needed as the facility involved has been gazetted as a candidate nomination venue.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when speaking at the opening of the programme today said he understood that the organisation of the one-day carnival was facing difficulties because the Selangor government did not agree to allow the use of the carnival site at Dataran Eco Grandeur.

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar when met by the media at the carnival programme claimed that the state government attempted to sabotage the programme but it was held on private land. - Bernama