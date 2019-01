KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that he has been advised by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad not to make any statement yet on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

“I met PM this morning and he suggested that I do not make any statement (on ECRL) for the time being. So please wait for the statement,“ he told a press conference after launching the ‘’Fund for Affordable Homes’’ and ‘’Rumahku Portal’’, an initiative of Bank Negara Malaysia.

On Sunday, Lim said an official statement will be issued on the status of the ECRL project this week, a day after Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali announced that the government had scrapped the RM81 billion project.

He said since the ECRL involved massive funds, it was only proper that an announcement be made via a written statement. — Bernama