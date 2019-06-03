No oil spill along Menora Tunnel: Authorities

IPOH: There is no oil spill along the Menora Tunnel as claimed in a viral message on social media yesterday.

Head of Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman said checks done by the ‘Ops Selamat 15’ patrol team did not found any trace of an oil spill at the area.

“I have also run a check and found that there was no accident in the area that involved the vehicles shown in the viral picture,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) spokesman also refuted the allegation of an oil spill incident along the Menora Tunnel, saying that they had not received any report of such incident, neither yesterday nor today.

“Our inspection found that the road is still safe for traffic,” he said, adding that they believed the picture was an old picture of an oil spill incident occurred in 2017.

Yesterday, a picture of several vehicles skidded off the road went viral allegedly due to the acts of irresponsible culprits who poured oil on the road surface. — Bernama