No oil spill at Pantai Cermin in Port Dickson, says exco

SEREMBAN: There is no evidence of oil spills along Pantai Cermin in Port Dickson, says State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S.Veerapan.

He said a team from the Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) had checked the condition of the seawater along Pantai Cermin and found only traces of mangrove tree debris in several areas near the beach.

“Based on our searches on GEOSpAS (DOE’s geospatial system) and Google maps, the location of the incident involves the borders of Negeri Sembilan and Melaka,“ he said in a statement here today.

He also said the DOE will continue to monitor the physical condition of seawater near the mangrove area and Pantai Cermin from time to time.

Yesterday, a local newspaper reported that Pantai Cermin in Port Dickson was still polluted with oil slicks following an oil spill incident at the beach a year ago. - Bernama