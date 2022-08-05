No one as capable as Anwar to be PM: Rafizi

PETALING JAYA: There is no denying that PH chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is most suited to be the Prime Minister, Rafizi Ramli said.

“There is no question from PH or PKR that the candidate for prime minister this time is Anwar.

“We have gone through the arguments that Anwar should be replaced, but we still haven’t got a ‘tokoh’ (prominent figure) from PH who can garner huge support from the people,” the PKR deputy president told The Malaysian Insight.

He said it is pointless to discuss alternate candidates when the coalition doesn’t have a better contender.

“If people want to say he has no experience, he was with the government for 16 years in the past,” Rafizi said.

On a related matter, Rafizi said that the list of candidates for the 15th general election will be finalised by the end of next month together with their manifesto.

It was reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently said that GE15 is close.