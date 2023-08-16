No one hurt in blast outside Padang Besar school

KANGAR: A big explosion occurred in front of a national school in Padang Besar near here today but no one was injured.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the blast was reported to have happened at about 7.30 am.

“According to the security guard on duty, the explosion happened in front of the school fence,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Shokri said Padang Besar district criminal investigation division personnel and a forensic team from the state police headquarters were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

“Preliminary investigations show that the blast was caused by explosive material stuffed in metal pipes,” he said.

He said no casualties were reported and police were continuing with investigations.

Mohd Shokri advised the people to not speculate on the incident as it could interfere with investigations and disturb public order.

“Padang Besar police will stay focused on maintaining public safety and order, and anyone with information relating to security or criminal cases can contact the hotline 60 4942222,” he said. - Bernama