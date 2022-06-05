No one left behind in economic development, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA SELANGOR: No district will be left behind when development plans are drawn up, says Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix).

Giving this assurance, Tengku Zafrul said a case in point is the finance ministry’s approval for an East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station in Puncak Alam in its current phase.

“The project is on going and they (ECRL) will include the Puncak Alam station in their on going construction phase,“ he told reporters when met at the Majlis Kenduri Rakyat organised by Malaysian Youth Club (MAYC) Kuala Selangor alongside residents associations and non-govermental organisations (NGOs) here tonight.

When asked if he had his eyes on Kuala Selangor, Tengku Zafrul stressed that his ministry is not zooming in on Kuala Selangor but others as well.

“My focus has always been and still is the Finance Minstry.

“I was in Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Sepang. I am not only coming to Kuala Selangor, we (Ministry of Finance) are always meeting the rakyat on the ground to help with all economic matters,“ he said.

“When we make policies, it is important for us to understand the situation on the ground. So I have gone to many parts of Malaysia, including of course Kuala Selangor.

“The most important issue is to ensure the revival of our economy continues on its path; of course there are challenges faced by the country due to what has happened globally, but it is important that the government plays its role in ensuring the economy continues to grow and the challenges that are faced by the rakyat and businesses are also tackled quickly,“ he said.

Earlier during his speech at the same event, Selangor Umno Youth secretary Datuk Noorazley Yahya asked if Tengku Zafrul would consider Kuala Selangor his ministry’s “adopted” district.

To this, Tengku Zafrul said it was his pleasure to do so, but later explained that the ministry of finance will not leave any rakyat or district behind.