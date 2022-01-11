No one owns the parliamentary seat, let alone permanently: Saravanan

TAPAH: A parliamentary seat is not a permanent seat that belongs to any particular individual, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said.

“No one owns the parliamentary seat, let alone permanently. When the time comes, he or she has to vacate it for someone else.

“So let’s work for the best interest of the party. When I was selected as a candidate to contest for a parliamentary seat, there was someone who was dropped (from the list) and when it’s time for my name to be dropped, I have to accept it,” he told reporters after attending the 2022 Deepavali Open House here today.

He said this in response to the action of certain incumbents to close their operation rooms following rumours that their names would not be listed as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15).

BN is expected to announce its list of candidates in Kuala Lumpur tonight. - Bernama