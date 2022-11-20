No one should try to disturb public order in post-election period: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police remain ready to maintain public order in the post-15th General Election (GE15) period until the formation of a new government, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

In a statement today, he said in the post-GE15 period, no one should try to create any situation which could disturb public order and security.

“All elements have been activated to ensure public order is assured,“ he said, adding that police will take stern action against any party found attempting to undermine national security.

Acryl Sani said police found that the polling process for GE15 yesterday proceeded smoothly.

The national polls ended with a hung Parliament when no party or coalition obtained a simple majority to form the federal government.

According to results released by the Election Commission for the 220 parliamentary seats contested, Pakatan Harapan won 76 seats, Perikatan Nasional (51), Barisan Nasional (30), PAS (22), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six) and DAP (five).

Warisan won three seats, independents (two), the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance Party (one), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (one). - Bernama