No one will be left behind during Covid-19 pandemic- PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has provided and will continue to provide financial, employment or training incentives to ensure that no one is left behind during the Covid-19 pandemic while, at the same time, make plans to exit the health crisis, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the commitment is to increase opportunities, provide room for job-seekers to fend for themselves and continue to be productive.

“Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) sums up the spirit of the nation as we continue to focus on the national development agenda and make sure our fellow Malaysians are taken care of.

“It is my commitment that the country’s recovery from this pandemic will be all-encompassing and inclusive,” he said in his address at the closing of the International Public Employment Forum (IPEF) 2021 that was held virtually today.

The text of the prime minister’s speech was read out by Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Ismail Sabri noted that the expansion of an inclusive active labour market should include a reintegration strategy as it is an important part of any initiative that sought to protect social security protection.

He said that it is crucial for activities like job search assistance, disability management, entrepreneurship programmes, vocational education and training be expanded and extended to every layer of the targeted population.

“The involvement of every level of the community, including employers, workers and job-seekers, graduates and the youth, is needed to weather this unprecedented crisis.

“Therefore, every player must play their roles and responsibilities and in mutuality,” he said.

Commenting on the IPEF 2021, the prime minister said that it was the first international forum on public employment services hosted by the country since Malaysia became a member of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES) through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in 2018.

“This initiative complements the government’s focus on ensuring the welfare of Malaysians during these trying times,” Ismail Sabri said.

-Bernama