No one will escape action for violating SOP: Ismail Sabri

TANJUNG MALIM: No one will escape the law if caught violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the Covid-19 transmission, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said all cases involving breach of the SOP would be investigated.

“No one is above the law, whether they are ministers or deputy ministers, they will face the music.

“However, it is up to the Health Ministry to decide on the punishment, whether to issue compound or others,” he told reporters after a get-together with members of the Slim River branch Armed Forces Veteran Association at Felda Besout 2 here, today.

Ismail Sabri was asked to comment on the alleged breach of the 14-day mandatory quarantine by Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali upon his return from overseas, recently.

On SOP compliance during the campaign period for the Slim state by-election, Ismail Sabri said it was satisfactory.

“In all places that I went, everybody complied with the SOP. (Even) The children wear face mask and the seating was arranged properly to allow physical distancing. I believe the people have realised the importance of adhering to the SOP,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Ismail Sabri said the government has agreed to give a monthly allowance of RM350 to the wife of veterans of the armed forces who are taking care of their ailing and bed-ridden husbands.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president called on voters in the Slim state constituency to support the Barisan Nasional candidate, Mohd Zaidi Aziz.

“As a local, he will definitely continue to bring development to the area. If he wins, he will become a government elected representative and this will make it easier to bring changes,” he added. - Bernama