SUNGAI SIPUT: The road maintenance contract under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) in Perak was awarded to a company without an open tender, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

He said the decision was made by mutual consent of all state executive councillors after finding that the company would be able to provide the services needed.

“Of the many suggestions we received and the briefings given to the exco members, eventually we agreed to award the project to the company,“ he said.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on corruption allegations by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member Syed Razif Syed Rabii over the road maintenance contract under Marris in Perak. — Bernama