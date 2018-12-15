No overlapping of powers with establishment of MTSB: Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport assures that there will be no overlapping of powers in investigating accident cases involving all modes of transport with the establishment of the Malaysian Transport Safety Board (MTSB), next year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the establishment of MTSB would allow more comprehensive investigations and the cause of the accident can be identified more accurately.

“MTSB will improve the quality of investigations involving accidents of all modes of transport,“ he told a press conference after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Mara, the Road Transport Department, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd.

At present, he said criminal aspects and violations of the Road Transport Act 1987 in an accident were investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) while the technical aspects were probed by Miros.

Last month, Loke announced the establishment of MTSB as recommended by the Proposal Review Panel, an independent panel set up by the ministry, suggesting the need for the setting up of a special agency to investigate transport accidents nationwide.

Affirming the establishment of MTSB would not involve a large allocation, Loke said: “The new government does not want to add to the government’s financial burden. We will try to restructure the tasks.”

Loke said the proposed establishment of MTSB would be submitted to the Cabinet by the middle of next year for approval before being tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The ministry is still fine tuning the bill. In principle, we have agreed that it will be drafted in a few months,“ he said. — Bernama