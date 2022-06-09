No penalty on women for wearing face mask while in ihram: TH

MAKKAH: Female pilgrims will not be penalised for wearing a face mask while in ihram (in state of consecration), said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) operations director (Guidance) Tengku Aziz Raja Abdullah (pix).

He said this was among the resolutions adopted through the 37th National Haj Muzakarah after several questions were raised when the Saudi Arabian government imposed the use of face masks during this haj season.

Tengku Aziz said, during the pandemic it is permissible for women to wear a face mask and as such, this is not a violation.

“According to the rules of ihram, it is alright for men to cover their face while in ihram and they will not be penalised, but for women this is one of the prohibitions, and they will be subject to dam (penalty).

“The Haj Muzakarah has decided that if the authorities have ordered that everyone must wear a face mask because of the pandemic, it is therefore permissible and no dam will be imposed.” he told reporters when met at the Abraj Al-Janadriyyah building, here.

Dam is a penalty or compensation which one has to offer if he/she breaks any rule while performing haj or umrah rituals.

To ensure that all pilgrims obtain accurate information on the matter, all guides working under TH have been instructed to convey this ruling in their briefings and courses for pilgrims before and after their arrival in the Holy Land.

According to Tengku Aziz, this ruling might change from time to time, based on instructions from the Saudi Arabian government.

Meanwhile, in another development, some 200 TH staff held a yassin recital and tahlil last night, to pray for the safe arrival of 295 pilgrims who are expected to be in Makkah by 8pm (local time) today.

This year, a total of 48 flights will bring 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land, with the last flight on July 2. — Bernama