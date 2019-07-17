No physical injuries on Nigerian who died in custody

KUALA LUMPUR: No physical injuries were found on the body of Nigerian Orhions Evansiha Thomas, who died at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot lock-up here on July 9, according to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) today.

In a statement, HCTM said this was confirmed by its forensic experts who conducted a post-mortem on the body.

“A full report on the post-mortem will be issued when all laboratory test results including toxicology have been obtained to determine the cause of death,” said the statement.

HCTM said the hospital received a call from the emergency call centre at 12.08am on the day of the incident regarding Thomas who suffered from convulsions and was found unconscious in the lock-up.

“The ambulance squad from the hospital left at 12.10am and arrived at the immigration lock-up at 12.30am.

“On arrival at the lock-up, the ambulance team found the person mentioned was lifeless and his body was sent to HCTM for a post-mortem at 5am that morning,” the statement said.

Last Friday, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, in a statement, said Thomas, 33, died in custody on July 9 after he was suspected to have suffered a bout of convulsions while sleeping.

After Thomas was confirmed dead at about 12.30am, the supervising officer and officer on duty immediately went to the Bukit Jalil police station to lodge a report.

Thomas, a doctorate student at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology here, leaves behind a wife and two young children. - Bernama