No physical injury with criminal element found in case of private who fell to death

KUALA LUMPUR: No elements linked to physical crime and abuse have been found on the body of the late soldier Abdul Aziz Aznam (pix), who is suspected of jumping from the third floor of a military camp residential building in Johor, on Aug 28.

The Royal Malaysian Army (TDM) Headquarters in a statement yesterday informed that the matter was confirmed via a post-mortem conducted by a specialist from Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Baru, on Sept 7.

“The personnel was found to have fallen from the third floor of the residential building at the camp, and suffered serious head injuries. He was later sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

“The autopsy was carried out a day after the deceased was pronounced dead on Sept 6, and there were no other physical injuries on the body that could be linked to elements of crime and abuse,“ the statement said.

The statement said following the post-mortem, the forensics experts and the police visited the scene to confirm the post-mortem report was consistent with the situation at the scene.

According to the statement, Abdul Aziz had reported to the 10th Batallion Royal Malay Army Regiment on Aug 28 after being absent without leave.

“The deceased was restricted to his quarters in Company A while waiting for documentation, as well as having the charges read out by the Commanding Officer,“ it said.

TDM, meanwhile, said it was open to cooperating and providing assistance to the police to assist in the investigation.

“TDM hands the matter over completely to the police, and at the same time, will not compromise with any officers and members involved in any illegal conduct.” it said.

Bernama had previously reported that an army personnel died after he was believed to have jumped from the third floor of a residential building at a military camp in Batu Pahat, Johor on Aug 28. — Bernama