IPOH: The Perak Department of Environment (DoE) has disputed a report in a British–based online news site that plastic waste, including those from Wales, were found in a 6m-high mound of discarded rubbish in the jungles.

Its state director Norazizi Adinan said that the waste was in essence confined and secured in an urbanised facility that recycles and converts it into processed engineered fuel (PEF). The PEF was then sold to cement operators in Malaysia.

Norazizi told journalists that the premises was operating legally and it was licensed by the Ipoh City Council.

“We monitor the operations to ensure it adheres to the Environment Quality Act 1974,“ he stressed,

Norazizi was asked to comment on a foreign report that there existed a 6m-high plastic waste dumped in the state.

Underlining that the report was not factual, Norazizi said for now, the plastic recycling company has yet to flout any regulations under the DoE.

It is also learnt that the company has allowed its operations director, K. Muralindran, to grant an interview with journalists, who visited the purported waste site.

He was quoted as saying that the waste was recycled diligently and sold to cement operators who use it to replace coal.

“We get the supply of plastic from 50 local recyclers and as far as we are concerned, the plastics is sourced locally,“ he said, adding that the company receives at least 4,000 tonnes of plastic waste monthly.

Monthly updates were also sent to the DoE and checks were conducted.

State executive councillor Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, who is in charge of environment matters, said that he has directed the DoE to probe the documentary claims of unfiltered waste lying around in the jungles of Perak.

“It’s quite embarrassing but I trust the department will also check with the Ipoh City Council. I am confident we can get to the bottom of this.”